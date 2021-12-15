IMG Academy CB Ade Willie signs NLI to Michigan State football
The lone commit from the national powerhouse IMG Academy Ade Willie has inked his national letter of intent to Michigan State. Originally from Colorado, Willie wound up in Florida to play at the IMG Academy.
Willie held notable offers from Arizona, Boston College, Colorado, Kansas State, Purdue, Virginia and West Virginia.
Making the trip up north ⬆️ welcome to the family @AdeWillie1 #Proce22Driven // #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/xWWZJoqJ3V
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 15, 2021
Player Profile
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6’2″/185 pounds
Hometown: Bradenton, Florida
High School: IMG Academy
247Sports Composite ranking: 3-Star, No. 773 nationally
Analysis: Ade Willie has the size to be a very physical corner on the outside. Speed ultimately ends up being the question and the decider if Willie will be a contributor during his time in East Lansing.
Stay tuned to Spartans Wire for all of your signing day coverage!
