IMG Academy CB in 2025 cycle talks junior day, sets another visit

The 2025 recruiting cycle is in full swing and the Florida Gators are currently in the thick of things as the program looks ahead to the future.

One of the many prep prospects to stop in town recently is cornerback Major Preston out of Bradenton (Florida) IMG Academy, who paid a visit last weekend for junior day. The 6-foot-1-inch, 170-pound defensive back originally from Hopewell, Virginia, had a positive experience in the Swamp Saturday on his first-ever trip to Gainesville.

“It was really good,” Preston told Swamp247. “From the campus to the coaches, I really like it.”

The high school junior received an offer from the Gators the day after Christmas 2023. Florida was not the first SEC team to offer Preston, however. The Ole Miss Rebels had already thrown its hat in the ring alongside the Florida A&M Rattlers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Liberty Flames, Marshall Thundering Herd and Virginia Tech Hokies.

Secondary coach Will Harris has been the point man in Preston’s recruitment.

“Me and coach Harris, we got a good bond together. We talked on the phone after he offered me. I got on campus, and he told me some really great things,” he noted.

“(Harris is) a good guy,” he continued. “He’s a very great coach. Seeing that from our meeting we had together, everything he told me was everything I wanted to hear.”

It appears that things are trending well for the Orange and Blue with Preston, as he plans on making a return visit very soon.

“I’ll be here next week [January 27th].”

Preston is unrated and unranked in all four of the major scouting organizations, including 247Sports and On3. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Hokeis in the lead for his talents, holding a 69.7% chance of landing him; Florida is second at 21.6%.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire