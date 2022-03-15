This IMG Academy 5-star OL has Florida in his top 13

The Florida Gators expected to make five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa’s top 10 after the IMG Academy prospect visited on March 5. He cut down his list of nearly 30 offers to just 13 programs on Monday and the Gators have some fierce competition for the in-state talent.

Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, USC and Hawaii are the other schools in play. Billy Napier is staying in close contact with Mauigoa, according to 247Sports. The head coach talks to him twice a week as he attempts to establish a true IMG to Florida pipeline.

Although it’s still early in the recruiting process, Florida is sitting in a very good spot with Mauigoa, especially after his visit introduced him to the new Florida culture.

“It’s the atmosphere,” Mauigoa said of including the Gators in his list. “The people around you, that’s what matters in the recruiting process and (Florida) has a lot of great people and a lot of great coaches as well.”

Napier and his staff like Mauigoa as an interior offensive lineman, and the 6-foot-6-inch, 325-pounder is interested in Florida’s dual offensive line coach approach.

“I don’t know if other colleges have that,” Mauigoa said. “I asked a question about that, how do they communicate, how do they know what the other is thinking about and do they teach the same techniques and stuff. They said it’s all about communication, and after every practice they will sit down and talk to each other, and I think that’s very unique.”

Mauigoa will take official visits over the summer and fall. Right now, he says that Florida, Miami and USC are the most persistent schools after him. The next few months will be spent narrowing down his list as delves into the specifics of each program. For Florida, he wants to look into the academic side of things.

The 247Sports composite ranks Mauigoa as the No. 8 overall recruit in the class of 2023 and the second-best offensive tackle in the class.

