Ime Udoka: Too much complaining to the refs cost the Celtics vs. Bucks in Game 3

Ime Udoka sounds off on Celtics complaining to refs too much in Game 3 vs. Bucks

Coaches coach and players play, but when it comes to dealing with the officials, Ime Udoka would prefer to have that on his to-do list as well.

The Boston Celtics head coach said after a narrow 103-101 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks that his team prides itself on playing through things, but there were moments he noticed the C's complaining to the refs to their own detriment and that he should be the one to talk to the officials.

"We gave up two or three baskets I noticed where we were complaining a little bit to the refs and they're coming down and getting 3s," Udoka said. "As much as they're going to let you play, we've got to play through that and have our composure. If they're going to call it that way, consistently on both ends, we've got to play through it."

Udoka cited baskets from Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis which occurred, at least in part, due to defenders looking for a call rather than continuing to focus on the play at hand.

Udoka said that it's something he's reminding the Celtics of all the time, to let him deal with the officials.

"We invite physicality and don't want to be the team crying about it," Udoka said.

For what it's worth, the Bucks were whistled for 27 fouls as the home team in Game 3, compared with 21 for the visiting Celtics. Four of Milwaukee's five starters picked up at least four personal fouls, compared with only one for Boston (Al Horford, 4). Grant Williams also had five fouls off the bench.