Ime Udoka shares wish list for Celtics' remaining offseason moves

Ime Udoka believes Celtics can add more depth at these positions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics feel very good about their roster after adding Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari earlier this month. But their work isn't quite done yet.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday night at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, head coach Ime Udoka said he and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens have discussed bolstering Boston's depth in two areas.

"We've talked about another big or another possible wing," Udoka said. "We’re just monitoring everything we’re doing here and taking a good look at our guys.

"Obviously, Sam (Hauser) has been signed already. So for us, it’s the best available wing possibly. You always like to add shooting, but another big will be a premium, for sure."

Frontcourt depth is an obvious need for the Celtics given Al Horford's age (36) and Robert Williams' injury history. Luke Kornet is the only other center on the roster after Boston sent Daniel Theis to Indiana in the Brogdon deal, so the C's could benefit from adding a veteran big man in free agency or acquiring a center using one of their traded player exceptions.

But wing depth has gone somewhat overlooked, perhaps because Boston has two ultra-talented wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

While the Celtics have plenty of positional versatility -- Grant Williams and the 6-foot-10 Gallinari both could serve as wings when Udoka wants to go big, while the 6-foot-5 Brogdon can guard positions 1 through 4 -- they don't have a "traditional" backup wing outside Hauser, who appeared in just 26 games last season.

In that context, it makes sense why Udoka would like to see Boston add a veteran wing who can shoot. That may not be an easy task for Stevens, however: The Celtics are already $20 million over the tax line and Stevens has expressed a desire to only add players who are strong chemistry and culture fits.

Then again, we could see some player movement in the coming weeks if stars like Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant are traded, which could lead to the availability of veterans who fit Boston's remaining roster needs.