Ime Udoka sees elements of Jaylen Brown, Corey Maggette in Rockets rookie Cam Whitmore

When Ime Udoka led the Boston Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals, one of the two best players on that team was All-Star guard Jaylen Brown. Now that Udoka is coaching the Houston Rockets, he sees one player among his 2023-24 rotation that shares some similarities.

While clearly not to Brown’s level just yet, Udoka identified Brown and longtime NBA veteran Corey Maggette as players that explosive rookie scorer Cam Whitmore reminds him of.

Here’s what Udoka said Thursday on The Matt Thomas Show via SportsTalk 790, the official flagship radio station of the Rockets:

There are a lot of similarities to someone I just had recently, Jaylen Brown. It’s funny, our whole coaching staff, a lot of us came from Boston and had coached Jaylen Brown. It’s very similar, as far as the way they play. But even how they think, and movements, and all that. I’ll take it back a little bit to a guy I played against, Corey Maggette. He has some of that downhill physicality, and he has that at a young age, already. Similar as far as those two, but Jaylen Brown is the guy that we all see a lot of similarities with.

The complete interview segment can be listened to below.

Whitmore is averaging an impressive 12.2 points (46.3% FG, 36.5% on 3-pointers) and 3.8 rebounds in only 18.1 minutes per game this season. As the No. 20 overall draft pick from the 2023 first round, his role should only increase as the games and years progress.

