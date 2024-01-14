Ime Udoka revealed he told Celtics players what led to his suspension

In his first return to TD Garden since leaving the Boston Celtics after being let go due to his workplace misconduct scandal, Ime Udoka, now the head coach of the Houston Rockets, faced a tough night as his team fell 145-113 to the Celtics on Saturday night.

This emotionally charged game not only highlighted Udoka’s past contributions to the Celtics in terms of developing young players and a culture (not always in a good way, either) but also underscored the Celtics’ continued excellence on their own home court, enhancing their record home winning streak to an impressive 19-0, the longest such streak in franchise history.

Following the blowout win, CLNS Media reporters Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon took a deep dive into the dynamics of Udoka’s return and its impact on both clubs postgame for the “Garden Report” podcast.

