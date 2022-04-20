Ime Udoka provides update on status of Robert Williams III

Ime Udoka provides update on Time Lord's recovery ahead of Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

News remains encouraging when it comes to the status of Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III.

While Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka reiterated Wednesday that there are no plans for Time Lord to return during the team's first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets, he's been partaking in 3-on-3 drills at practice and doing more everyday as he recovers from a torn meniscus suffered on March 27.

"He's getting out there," Udoka said. "It's a comfort level thing with him. The risk is of swelling or something like that coming off of surgery, so it's a little bit of pain tolerance and seeing how his body reacts."

The original timetable for Williams' absence was four to six weeks, the early part of which is fast approaching.

"We're still planning on playing without him, but we're happy with his progress," Udoka said.

Daniel Theis has started the majority of Boston's games in place of Time Lord, including Sunday's Game 1 win over the Nets. Over 20 minutes, Theis had four points on 1 of 6 shooting and six rebounds, picking up four personal fouls.