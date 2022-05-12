Ime Udoka provides Robert Williams injury update ahead of Game 6

Ime Udoka provides Robert Williams update ahead of Game 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will hope to have Robert Williams back Friday night for a do-or-die Game 6 in Milwaukee.

Williams missed Games 4 and 5 due to lingering soreness in his surgically-repaired left knee. The C's overcame the big man's absence in Game 4, but he was missed in a brutal Game 5 loss in which they were dominated on the offensive boards.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka shared an update on Williams' status on Thursday.

"We're waiting to hear on how he feels," Udoka said on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand. " It's really a soreness issue. Swelling is gone, it's just a matter of some general soreness. I think technically you're gonna have that after some surgeries, regardless of the four-to-six (weeks) window or him coming back three-and-a-half weeks in. So, when you're going through his rehab process, he's gonna have a day where he's a little more sore and then it settles down.

"Even between the second and third game and the first and second game when we had the three-day break it benefitted him, but then it started going every other day. Had one flareup where it got a little swollen, the swelling went down, and now we're waiting to see the soreness goes away. As far as that, we'll see what happens when he gets reevaluated today, but looking forward to having him back at some point."

Milwaukee had a 17-5 advantage on the offensive glass Wednesday night resulting 20 second-chance points. The big blow came late in the fourth quarter when Bobby Portis' putback on Giannis Antetokounmpo's missed free throw completed the Bucks' comeback.

Even if he isn't 100 percent, Williams' presence could be a difference-maker for the rest of the C's in Game 6. Boston will hope to have him back in the starting lineup when the pivotal matchup tips off Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.