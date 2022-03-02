Ime Udoka provides update on Jaylen Brown's injury after leaving Celtics-Hawks game

Udoka provides update on Brown's status after leaving game vs. Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka provided an update on Jaylen Brown after his team's 107-98 comeback win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at TD Garden which felt cautiously optimistic.

Udoka said that Brown, who played only 3 minutes against the Hawks before suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter, wanted to return to the game, but the team decided against it while taking a look at the big picture.

"He tried to give it a go in the back and wanted to try to get out there to play, but thought better of it," Udoka said. "Big picture with where we're at in the season, it'd be wise to take it off. We'll see how it is over the next few days."

The Celtics overcame their second-largest deficit of the season on Tuesday, coming from 17 down to deny the Hawks.

"He's in good spirits," Grant Williams said after the game.

Boston has Wednesday off before welcoming in Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies to TD Garden on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.