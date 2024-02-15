Ime Udoka hints at potential lineup, rotation changes for Rockets

The Houston Rockets (24-30) limped into the All-Star break with five losses in their last six games, and they’re just 5-21 on the road this season. A play-in tournament push in the 2023-24 Western Conference is becoming increasingly unrealistic by the day.

After Wednesday’s loss to a Memphis team (19-36) that entered with nine consecutive losses, head coach Ime Udoka hinted at potential changes to his starting lineup and/or rotation, once Houston’s post-break schedule resumes on Thursday, Feb. 22 in New Orleans.

Via Kelly Iko of The Athletic, here’s what Udoka said after a loss to the Grizzlies where Memphis raced out to an early 23-point lead:

It’s definitely a concerning problem. Maybe I have to look at the rotation and the lineup I have out there starting, and try to get five competitors out there at one time to avoid poor starts like that. I will look at all of that over the break. Look in the mirror at myself, and figure out the best way forward to get us off to better starts.

Udoka didn’t used names, but it’s hard not to wonder if he’s referring to a change in roles for Jalen Green and Amen Thompson.

Thompson, a rookie, has played very well in recent games, but he doesn’t have a clear spot in the starting lineup once veteran floor general Fred VanVleet returns from his adductor strain. Green has had an extremely inconsistent 2023-24 campaign, and the third-year guard didn’t play at all down the stretch in Memphis.

Second-year forward Jabari Smith Jr. has also struggled in recent games, but with Tari Eason out injured for more than a month, there doesn’t seem to be a clear alternative at power forward.

VanVleet, starting center Alperen Sengun, and starting small forward Dillon Brooks (shooting about 40% on 3-pointers) would appear to be fairly secure in their roles. VanVleet and Brooks, who were signed to large contracts this past offseason, are also critical parts of Houston’s defense and its leadership structure within the locker room.

Time will tell as to whether Udoka actually executes a change, but he appears to at least be considering it at this point in time.

