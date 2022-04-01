How Ime Udoka, Grant Williams pranked Celtics on April Fools' Day

Ime Udoka, Grant Williams pulled a solid April Fools' prank on Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We've mostly seen the business-like side of Ime Udoka as he navigates his first season as Boston Celtics head coach.

But Udoka has a little prankster in him, it appears.

The Celtics coach revealed Friday on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand" that he and big man Grant Williams joined forces to mess with the team on April Fools' Day.

"Me and Grant Williams just got the team in shootaround now," Udoka said after Boston's late-morning practice. "We got in a fake argument and started walking toward each other."

According to Udoka, though, the prank didn't play out quite as he and Williams expected.

"I was expecting a player or somebody to get in between us, but nobody stepped up," Udoka said.

Williams and Udoka are both pretty solidly-built -- Williams is 6-foot-6, 235 pounds, and Udoka was listed at 6-foot-6, 215 pounds during his NBA playing days -- so perhaps the players didn't want to put themselves in harm's way.

Udoka said they seemed more intrigued by the potential drama, however.

"I figured somebody would step in, but two or three guys said they wanted to see what would happen, so they let it play out," Udoka said.

We're glad Udoka and Williams didn't actually go at it in practice, and it's also good to see the Celtics keeping it light. While Boston has dropped two in a row since losing Robert Williams to a torn meniscus, it has a great chance to bounce back Friday night against the Indiana Pacers and still sits third in the Eastern Conference with five games remaining in the regular season.

