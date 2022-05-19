Ime Udoka on former Celtics player Max Strus: We might have missed out on that one

Anthony Chiang: Ime Udoka said the Celtics “might have missed out on that one” in regard to waiving Max Strus a few years ago.

Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Celtics coach Ime Udoka gets his turn to talk about Al Horford and Marcus Smart rejoining the lineup for Game 2 vs. Heat. pic.twitter.com/N4Fqslcg4N – 7:12 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart is “full go” tonight. – 7:11 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said the Celtics big men were picking up screens too low. It wasn’t by design or the game plan. Wants them up higher tonight. – 7:11 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Marcus Smart and Al Horford are full-go, Ime Udoka says. – 7:11 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said Al Horford is “full-go” with no limitations tonight. – 7:10 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

ime udoka on max strus once being a celtic before boston cut him: “might’ve missed out on that one.” – 7:10 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said the Celtics are “happy to have two of our starting five back.”

So Marcus Smart will play too. – 7:10 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Ime Udoka said the Celtics “might have missed out on that one” in regard to waiving Max Strus a few years ago. – 7:09 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Ime Udoka confirms both Al Horford and Marcus Smart will play tonight for Boston. – 7:09 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart will play. – 7:09 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart will play tonight, per Ime Udoka. – 7:09 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka on Al Horford returning from COVID: “He passed all the protocols, passed all the tests…he was feeling fine from the get go, so happy to have him back.” – 7:08 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Ime Udoka says the Celtics “might have missed out on that one” in letting Max Strus go a few years ago.

He ain’t wrong. – 7:08 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Max Strus and Gabe Vincent again from questionable to playing. – 6:44 PM

Story continues

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Interesting Ime Udoka quote on how Jimmy Butler got to the foul line so much in Game 1: “He’s a heady player who uses our aggressiveness against us at times.” – 6:18 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Max Strus was going to bleed Celtics green, now Heat culture courses through his veins in East finals. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:22 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Al Horford has been upgraded to questionable. Ime Udoka said they were waiting on testing results today hoping that would allow him to clear the protocol. Needs 2 negative tests. – 12:58 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Ime Udoka on the Celtics’ issues defending Jimmy Butler in Game 1: “He’s a heady player that used our aggressiveness against us at times.” – 12:27 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics injury updates per Ime Udoka:

Al Horford is still doubtful.

Marcus Smart will test his foot pregame, but is probable to play. – 12:10 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Celtics guard Derrick White, who started in place of Marcus Smart in Game 1, will miss Game 2 so he could be present for the birth of his child, Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. – 12:09 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Ime Udoka hinted that the plan was for Derrick White’s wife to be induced between games but the baby had other plans. – 12:05 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

“I always remember where I came from… I just want to prove people wrong. That’s still something that keeps me going.”

ICYMI, my feature on how Max Strus went from DII to NBA starter in the conference finals. wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/how-heats-ma… – 12:02 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

As for Al Horford (health and safety protocol), Ime Udoka said Horford remains doubtful for tonight. – 12:02 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

The Celtics will be without Derrick White, who will return for the birth of his first child. Ime Udoka said the baby is coming a little early. I talked with Derrick earlier about this. He said at the time that his wife was due May 22. – 12:00 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Al Horford (COVID protocols) remains doubtful and Marcus Smart (right foot sprain) probable for Game 2 vs. Heat, Celtics coach Ime Udoka tells reporters. pic.twitter.com/7i8qhZfqeD – 11:58 AM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said the Celtics had a “poor defensive effort” against Jimmy Butler. Said he used their aggression against them while earning 18 free throws. – 11:58 AM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Ime Udoka said he expects Marcus Smart to play f he tests his foot out before the game and he continues to feel good. – 11:57 AM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Ime Udoka said Al Horford is still awaiting test results to determine his availability for Game 2 tonight – 11:56 AM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said the Celtics won’t be sure about Al Horford’s status until tests come back. There’s a chance he could play but he’s doubtful as of now. – 11:55 AM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Ime Udoka says he’s feeling better, and that Derrick White is having a child that came sooner than expected. Udoka says White is expected to be back for Game 3. – 11:55 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka says he’s good now, Al Horford is still doubtful until testing results comeback later, Marcus Smart still had to test his foot out pregame, and Derrick White is having a baby.

“Came sooner than expected, but we support our guys as always in that situation.” – 11:55 AM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Ime Udoka says he’s good after being sick yesterday, and confirms that Derrick White left today for the birth of his child. Will play Saturday.

On Horford: “Al is still doubtful.” Tests pending.

On Smart: “Marcus is looking better.” Will try it pregame before final decision. – 11:55 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Ime Udoka: “Derrick is having a baby. It came sooner than expected but we support our guys always in that situation.” – 11:55 AM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said he’s “good now” after dealing with a non-COVID illness yesterday. He said Derrick White is gone for the birth of his child. – 11:55 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Max Strus was going to bleed Celtics green, now Heat culture courses through his veins in East finals. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Strus reflects to the Sun Sentinel about the Celtics start to an NBA journey that has led him to this stage. – 11:51 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Max Strus was going to bleed Celtics green, now Heat culture courses through his veins in East finals. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “This isn’t about me. This is bigger than me. It’s the Eastern Conference finals. There’s no personal vendettas here. We’re just trying to win a series.” – 8:26 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Per Heat:

Kyle Lowry (hamstring) out

Max Strus (hamstring) questionable

Gabe Vincent (hamstring) questionable

(No other players listed.) – 5:33 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry (left hamstring strain) listed as out for Game 2.

Max Strus (right hamstring strain) and Gabe Vincent (left hamstring strain) are questionable. – 5:31 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

“I had no idea Max played for the Celtics.” – Bam Adebayo, on former Celtic summer leaguer and training-camp attendee Max Strus. – 1:30 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Both Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo said they had no idea Max Strus played for the Celtics – 1:30 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

SOUND ON

The Miami Heat’s defensive masterclass in the third quarter

A 2 minute span of two Bam Adebayo blocks, two Jimmy Butler steals, a Max Strus steal, and a ton of helping dominance

@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/3wGh0gjSzC – 9:54 AM

Jay King @ByJayKing

The Celtics probably should have kept that Max Strus dude. – 11:16 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Gabe Vincent and Max Strus are two of the most mentally strong young dudes I’ve seen

Both undrafted

Both two ways

Both fearless – 11:07 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler and Max Strus always come alive at the same time

Always – 11:04 PM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

Duncan Robinson. Max Strus. Gabe Vincent. Cody Martin.

Miami is unmatched at finding/developing unheralded players into elite role players. – 10:11 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Miami was outscored by 19 points in Max Strus’ first half minutes

Strus missed all of his FGs (all 3s), didn’t get to the line, has more fouls than rebounds, and no assists in nearly 11 minutes

On flipside, Herro outscored Boston bench 15-14 by himself – 9:47 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

Max Strus after 5 mins pic.twitter.com/CE5PGwvKME – 9:00 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Not the best start for Max Strus. – 8:54 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Derrick White wearing Max Strus’ uniform. – 8:53 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Heat – FTX Arena – May 17, 2022 – ECF Game 1 Starters

Boston – White, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams

Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo

OUT: Boston: Smart, Horford, Hauser Miami: Lowry pic.twitter.com/JCA5nOjLld – 8:29 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters for Game 1:

Rob Williams

Grant Williams

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Derrick White

Heat starters:

Bam Adebayo

P.J. Tucker

Jimmy Butler

Max Strus

Gabe Vincent – 8:02 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

It’s Gabe Vincent again stepping in for sidelined Kyle Lowry in Heat starting lineup, flanked by Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker and Max Strus. – 8:01 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The guy to watch for tonight:

Max Strus

The Heat’s adjustment in this series was going to be more guard screening, and that increases further with a full switching starting lineup for Boston

He’s going to get into his signature set:

Screen, slip, flare to opposite wing for 3 – 7:53 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Heat say Caleb Martin (ankle), Max Strus (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (calf) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) will all warm up with the intent to play in tonight’s ECF Game 1 vs the Celtics. – 6:47 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Four Heat players who had been listed as questionable earlier today have been cleared to play: Caleb Martin (ankle sprain), Max Strus (hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (calf strain) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring strain). – 6:44 PM

More on this storyline

Jay King: Ime Udoka said Al Horford “passed all the protocols, passed all the tests.” Said he was “feeling fine from the get go.” “Happy to have him back.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 19, 2022

Tim Bontemps: Erik Spoelstra: “We don’t want to duck any competition.” Said he and the Heat are happy that Marcus Smart and Al Horford are both available again for Boston. Said you never want to see a series like this determined by injury or testing. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 19, 2022

Steve Popper: Knicks interviewed Bennedict Mathurin today – one of 10 interviews he’s done with teams. “Coach Tom, you know, he’s a little bit different,” Mathurin said, noting that defense and toughness are traits he thinks Thibs would like. Said he worked out with fellow Canadian RJ Barrett -via Twitter @StevePopper / May 19, 2022