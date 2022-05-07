Ime Udoka criticizes officiating after Celtics loss

Jared Weiss: Ime Udoka said the refs told him Marcus Smart was making a sweeping motion on the final shot foul: “You cant say that’s a sweep, he’s going into the shot. Poor call.”

Source: Twitter @JaredWeissNBA

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said that “despite some obvious missed calls, I tell our guys all the time that they have to play through it.” – 6:32 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

On the Marcus Smart call late, Ime Udoka said it was a bad missed call.

Said the explanation he was given was that Smart was ripping through and not going into a shot. – 6:29 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka not happy with some of the calls late. “I’ll teach my guys to flop a little more.” – 6:28 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said the officials told him “If they don’t fall down, we’re not going to call it” as far as charge calls go. – 6:27 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Ime Udoka not getting three free throws in final five seconds: “Poor no-call” – 6:25 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Ime Udoka says it was a poor, missed call on the foul on Smart at the end. Says the refs told him it was a sweep, but it was a shot – 6:25 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart was shooting on that last call: “It was a shot. He caught, left his feet and was going into his shot. It was a bad missed call.” – 6:25 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka: “We weren’t always taking the shots that were there. All the turnovers too. That third quarter got away from us.” – 6:24 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka: “We could play a whole lot better.” – 6:23 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka should take whatever fine is coming because this was a bunch of a horseshit. – 6:17 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka and Marcus Smart are living as Jrue Holiday fouls Smart going up for a 3 and they call it on the ground, even though it looked like Smart was in the air when Holiday hit his shooting arm. – 6:15 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka challenging the charge call on Grant Williams. Connaughton got his foot there in time to establish position, but tough call if his body was still moving when Williams left his feet. Looked like a charge in real-time. – 5:55 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo to the rack again. He’s up to 29 points tonight. Looked like Marcus Smart fell over in the circle on the drive.

Timeout to Ime Udoka. Bucks up, 58-54, with 8:13 left in the third quarter. – 5:15 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Ime Udoka was not shy with showing his displeasure with Grant Williams in Game 3 after the Celtics forward got back late on defense while complaining to officials after a non-call masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 4:14 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Second straight game Ime Udoka has swapped the Williamses out early in the first when Rob wasn’t executing the game plan defending Giannis. Celtics run a middle pick and pop for Grant right away, which we haven’t seen much of this year. – 3:48 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Sam Hauser took a fall in practice, which is how he injured his shoulder. Ime Udoka said there isn’t a long-term concern for the Stevens Point native. – 2:05 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Marcus Smart is active for Game 3 with no limitations per Ime Udoka. More: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 2:03 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart will start today and will not have any limitations, according to Ime Udoka. – 2:02 PM

Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola

Ime Udoka laundered his players’ dirty uniforms, recruited his old pals from the neighborhood to toughen them up, and even enticed them with the occasional $100 prize. On Udoka’s first coaching gig, on the AAU circuit:

nytimes.com/2022/05/07/spo… – 9:05 AM

