Iman Shumpert headed to Rockets in 3-team deal involving Cavs, Kings

Iman Shumpert is headed to Houston where he’ll be looked upon as a defensive presence off the bench. (Getty)

Iman Shumpert is headed to the Houston Rockets in a three-team deal involving the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings, sources tell Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





The Kings will receive Alec Burks and a second-round pick from Cavaliers in the deal while the Cavaliers receive Brandon Knight, Marquese Chriss and a lottery-protected first-round pick from the Rockets, according to ESPN.

ESPN reports that the Cavaliers will send Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin to the Rockets as well.

Shumpert gives Rockets a bench presence

Shumpert started 40 of 42 games he played for the Kings this season, averaging 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.2 minutes per game. He’ll provide the Rockets with a defensive-oriented presence on the wing for a team that has struggled on that end of the court with the departure of Luc Mbah a Moute in the offseason.

The Cavs continue to stockpile draft picks, picking up their second first-round pick in a deal this season.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Brady had to convince Belichick to kick late FG

• Smith: 76ers’ trade for Harris has a lot of factors

• No shirts, plenty of bling on Patriots parade route

• Thamel: NBA scouts break down Duke phenom’s game

