Imagining what Tennessee football's 2024 SEC schedule could look like

Football schedules within the SEC will feature eight conference games in 2024. Divisions will be a thing of the past, replaced by a unified 16-team conference. The SEC will keep rivalries in mind when devising schedules.

Beyond that, specifics on teams' 2024 conference schedule remain unclear. The 2024 schedules for all SEC teams, including Tennessee, will be unveiled on June 14.

In the meantime, we can form educated guesses as to what Tennessee's schedule might look like in the first season in which the SEC will include Oklahoma and Texas.

On this edition of "The Volunteer State," Blake Toppmeyer of the USA TODAY Network and the News Sentinel's John Adams each take a stab at mapping out UT's 2024 schedule.

Some games seem obvious. Maintaining the instate Vols-Vanderbilt rivalry is a natural choice. So is the preservation of the Third Saturday in October against Alabama.

Adams and Toppmeyer agree on six of the eight opponents in their proposals for Tennessee's 2024 schedule. Here's how they draw it up. (Note: No home/away designations are listed here, and these proposals do not reflect a proposed ordering of opponents):

John Adams' proposed 2024 SEC opponents for Tennessee Vols

– Vanderbilt

– Kentucky

– Alabama

– Georgia

– Oklahoma

– Texas

– Missouri

– Florida

Blake Toppmeyer's proposed 2024 SEC opponents for Tennessee Vols

– Vanderbilt

– Kentucky

– Alabama

– Georgia

– Oklahoma

– LSU

– South Carolina

– Florida

Also in this episode

– Suppose Lane Kiffin, Derek Dooley, Butch Jones and Jeremy Pruitt are dropped off in the desert, each supplied with nothing more than two gallons of water, a hatchet, a backpack and a battery-operated flashlight. Which former Vols coach would last the longest, and who would tap out first?

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. John Adams is the News Sentinel's senior columnist. You can subscribe to read all their coverage, or check out the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Imagining what Tennessee football's 2024 SEC schedule could look like