Imagining if Michigan football had played Georgia or a healthy FSU in national championship

Michigan won the national championship without having to face Georgia, but would that have mattered?

The Wolverines rattled off wins against Ohio State, Alabama and Washington. Cheating allegations aside, they’re deserving champs.

And yet … we can’t help but wonder how a Michigan-Georgia national championship would have gone. The Bulldogs won 29 straight games (and two national championships) before losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship, a game in which Georgia dealt with injuries and inflicted uncharacteristic miscues.

On this edition of “SEC Football Unfiltered,” a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams consider who might have won a Michigan-Georgia matchup.

And, while we’re on the subject of hypotheticals, would the Wolverines have beaten a healthy Florida State, if Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis had not gotten hurt and FSU made the playoff?

Here’s the assessment:

Would Georgia have beaten Michigan?

ADAMS: Slightest of edges to Georgia – as long as tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Ladd McConkey were healthy for the game. Each player was hampered by an injury in that loss to Alabama. With them at full speed, I like Georgia's cupboard of weapons.

TOPPMEYER: Edge to Michigan. I think Michigan is a bit better along the lines of scrimmage. Georgia, if fully healthy, is more dynamic on offense, but I’ll trust Michigan’s defense.

Would a healthy Florida State have beaten Michigan?

ADAMS: Edge to Michigan. I became captivated by FSU after its season-opening win against LSU. At times, I thought the Seminoles were the nation’s most complete team, but I didn’t see it against an opponent of Michigan's caliber. Having seen Michigan beat Ohio State, Alabama and Washington, I’d give the Wolverines the advantage.

TOPPMEYER: Slight edge to Michigan. I consider Michigan and a healthy FSU as two sides of the same coin. In particular, both had incredibly disruptive defensive lines. I liked FSU’s combination of Travis with wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson. However, FSU’s performance sometimes waned, and Michigan’s showing in its final few of games made me a believer.

Also in this episode

-- ESPN reported that Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is retiring. Nick Saban might start his search by considering an in-house option.

-- Six SEC teams are ranked in Sports Illustrated's too-early 2024 Top 25. That’s fine, but qualifying six teams for the 12-team playoff is a stretch. So, who's getting left out?

