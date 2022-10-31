Imagining five different ways LSU could finish the season

LSU went into the bye week feeling good after winning two in a row with a trip to Gainesville and a home-field blowout of a top 10-ranked Ole Miss team.

It was a nice rebound for a team that got run out of its own building against Tennessee.

It’s been a roller coaster of a year. It opened with a one-point loss to Florida State and was followed by a four-game win streak. It’s been a year full of comebacks too. LSU’s had to storm back from deficits against Mississippi State, Auburn and Ole Miss.

The last two weeks have set up a showdown with Alabama coming out of the bye. LSU will be a significant underdog, but a win would put LSU in the driver’s seat for the SEC West.

Let’s take a look at some possibilities for how LSU might finish the year.

Lose to Alabama, but win out to finish 9-3

If you took an honest poll of what LSU fans expect, I think this would be your leader. Alabama has the talent advantage and has been better than LSU in every phase of the game. There’s a reason the Crimson Tide will be a large favorite.

But LSU has shown fight this year, and I don’t expect a loss to Alabama to put the Tigers into a tailspin. LSU will have to respond on the road against Arkansas, a task that has been trouble in the past following a loss to Alabama.

LSU will finish the year by hosting UAB and traveling to Texas A&M. I’d expect LSU to be favored in both of those games, regardless of what happens over the next few weeks.

LSU fans should be more than satisfied with a 9-3 finish. Many thought LSU would be around six or seven wins, so to be heading to a bowl with a chance at double-digit wins would be an unquestioned success in Brian Kelly’s first year.

Lose to Alabama, and the wheels fall off

This was the doomsday scenario I mentioned. The one where a loss to Alabama leads to a dejected LSU team dropping one against Arkansas.

Arkansas has had its issues this year, but with K.J. Jefferson back, the offense has scored 93 points in its last two contests. The Razorbacks get one against Liberty this weekend — a much lesser opponent than what LSU will see.

LSU’s trip to A&M is no guarantee either. The Aggies are 3-5 after a loss to Ole Miss, but Connor Weigman has talent and could see a breakout game any week.

A loud 12th Man in College Station will want to see the Aggies close the year with a win. Again, I doubt this happens because Kelly and crew have shown they can respond to some adversity.

A win over Alabama leads to an SEC West title

The winner of LSU – Alabama will likely head to Atlanta for an appearance in the SEC Championship Game. It’s hard to state how much of a success this would be for a rebuilding LSU team.

Considering what the state of this program was, it’s hard to even believe it’s possible as we enter November. Sitting at 10-2, I have no idea if it would be enough for LSU to have a shot at the playoff with a win, but we’ll get to that later.

Depending on what happens with Tennessee’s trip to Athens this weekend, LSU might even get a rematch with the Vols.

A win over Alabama leads to an Arkansas letdown

If LSU is good enough to beat Alabama, you’d think that losing to Arkansas is out of the question, right?

At the same time, this isn’t a dominant LSU team. Consistency is still an issue and there could be a scenario in which LSU comes riding high into Arkansas and gives up some big plays.

However, the momentum LSU would be playing with following a potential win over Alabama should make this unlikely.

A win in the SEC title game

A two-loss team has never made the College Football Playoff. Auburn had a chance in 2017, but lost to Georgia in the SEC title game.

There’s still time for chaos, but it could get crowded at the top. A win over Alabama would all but take the Crimson Tide out of the race, but there’s a strong chance Tennessee and Georgia both finish the regular season with at-least 11 wins.

If Oregon were to win the Pac-12, it’d be a one-loss conference champ that hasn’t lost since week one.

In the Big 12, there’s TCU still unbeaten. A 13-0 Horned Frogs team would be a lock for the final four. Clemson, also yet to lose, still controls its playoff destiny in the ACC.

And in the Big 10, there’s Ohio State and Michigan, both trying to stay undefeated until the showdown on rivalry weekend. It’s not hard to conjure up some scenarios where both of those schools get in.

So, an 11-2 SEC champion LSU would have a shot, but it’s far from a sure thing.

