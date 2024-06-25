(Images): Two Chelsea players share smiles and shirts at end of Euros game

The Euros continue on this summer as we reach the climax of the group stages already. England play tonight after already qualifying for the knockout stages as a third placed team at the least.

But there were games on last night as well, and there was a bit of Chelsea involvement.

Marc Cucurella was an unused sub for Spain as they decided to rest a few starters after already qualifying for the knockout stages before the game.

His side beat Albania 1-0 and on the Albanian team was Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who came on as a second half sub.

All smiles at the end

As you can see in the images above, Cucurella and Broja took some time to have a chat after the game and also share a smile and some shirts, with Cucurella spotted holding Broja’s shirt.

Cucurella goes on, but Broja goes home. The Spaniard has had a great tournament so far.