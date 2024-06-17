Images: Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé suffers nasty broken nose at Euro 2024

Real Madrid and France star Kylian Mbappé tonight suffered an altogether painful-looking facial injury.

France, of course, kicked their Euro 2024 campaign into gear a short time ago, locking horns with Austria in Düsseldorf.

Captain and talisman Mbappé, for his part, was afforded a starting berth, as Didier Deschamps’ troops ultimately battled their way to a hard-fought victory.

Late in the action, however, Real Madrid’s newest Galáctico was forced into a departure from proceedings.

As much came after Mbappé was involved in a nasty collision in the Austria penalty area, which left the frontman grounded, and in evident distress.

After his attempted header saw Mbappé collide face-first with an opposing defender, TV cameras showcased the fact that the 25-year-old was left covered in blood.

Ensuing images, in turn, unveiled what looked like a broken nose, ahead of what could prove an altogether uncomfortable night for France’s star man in the hospital:

🚨 Kylian Mbappé's nose looks in a really bad situation… pic.twitter.com/rNW679z69w — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 17, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN