Images: Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé suffers nasty broken nose at Euro 2024
Real Madrid and France star Kylian Mbappé tonight suffered an altogether painful-looking facial injury.
France, of course, kicked their Euro 2024 campaign into gear a short time ago, locking horns with Austria in Düsseldorf.
Captain and talisman Mbappé, for his part, was afforded a starting berth, as Didier Deschamps’ troops ultimately battled their way to a hard-fought victory.
Late in the action, however, Real Madrid’s newest Galáctico was forced into a departure from proceedings.
As much came after Mbappé was involved in a nasty collision in the Austria penalty area, which left the frontman grounded, and in evident distress.
After his attempted header saw Mbappé collide face-first with an opposing defender, TV cameras showcased the fact that the 25-year-old was left covered in blood.
Ensuing images, in turn, unveiled what looked like a broken nose, ahead of what could prove an altogether uncomfortable night for France’s star man in the hospital:
🚨 Kylian Mbappé. 😢🤕 pic.twitter.com/YXFzitw96p
— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 17, 2024
🚨 BREAKING: Kylian Mbappé has BROKEN his nose. @TF1 pic.twitter.com/RTdbhXPkm6
— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 17, 2024
🚨 Kylian Mbappé's nose looks in a really bad situation… pic.twitter.com/rNW679z69w
— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 17, 2024
Conor Laird | GSFN