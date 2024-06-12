(Images): Cole Palmer all ready for Euros and gets his England shirt number

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer is all set for the Euros starting this weekend, and he has also been handed his shirt number for the tournament.

England play Serbia in their first group game of the tournament on Sunday night, and Palmer will be hoping to be involved in some way or another.

It’s unlikely at this point that he will get the nod to start this game, but he can certainly come off the bench and make a big impact should England need it.

Rewards for a huge season at Chelsea

Chelsea might have been inconsistent at the very least last season, but Palmer was excellent and the real shining light for them.

Now he has been rewarded with a place in the England Euros squad, and that is a completely justified reward.

Palmer will wear the number 24 shirt, as above, and he has had his England photoshoot done too.