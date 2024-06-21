(Images): Chelsea man an unused sub in international game but team get win

(Images): Chelsea man an unused sub in international game but team get win

One Chelsea player was an unused sub in an international game last night but his team did manage to win in their competition opener.

I am of course talking about Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who is currently at The Copa America with his national side Argentina.

They beat Canada 2-0 in their opening game in the competition, but Enzo Fernandez himself had to sit the bench for the whole game.

Enzo missed the end of the season

Fernandez had surgery and missed the end of the season at Chelsea, so naturally his match fitness is going to be a bit behind.

I’m sure Chelsea fans will actually be pretty pleased that the national side are being cautious with Enzo and his fitness coming back in after surgery, I know I am.

I am also sure that he will be getting plenty of chances to get some minutes at Copa America this summer!