(Images): Chelsea legends and former managers return to Stamford Bridge
Last night saw a rare opportunity to witness the return to Stamford Bridge for a number of club legends, former players, and even former managers.
This year’s Soccer Aid match was played on Chelsea’s pitch and thankfully, as this gave us Blues fans a chance to see the likes of Eden Hazard and Michael Essien grace the Stamford Bridge pitch once again.
As well as those two legends, Gary Cahill, Petr Cech, Ashley Cole, and Joe Cole also all featured in the game, and Frank Lampard and Mauricio Pochettino were the managers of England and World Xl respectively.
Lampard came out on top on the night, and both Hazard and Joe Cole also bagged goals! Hazard’s was a lovely little free kick, showing that he hasn’t lost it and let’s be honest, could probably still do a good job in the Premier League right now!
Selection of images
Some of these are some great sights to see again!