(Image): Two Chelsea players start international game over night but can’t stop defeat

Two Chelsea players have started and played in an international game over night last night, but they were unable to prevent their country losing the game.

As you will be aware, not only do we have the Euros on this summer, we also have the Copa America tournament, where we have further Chelsea players featuring.

Ecuador were involved in their first group match over night, losing 2-1 to Venezuela.

Chelsea boys Kendry Paez and Moises Caicedo started the match, and the latter actually played the full 90 minutes. Paez started in the 10 role ahead of him.

Pictured together

Kendry Páez & Moisés Caicedo. 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/tCPP5j7fH6 — Chelsea Dodgers (@TheBlueDodger) June 22, 2024

As you can see above, the Chelsea contingent were pictured together ahead of the game, but were unfortunately on the losing side come the end of it.

Paez also got himself booked during the game, but he did have some very bright moments too and looked very creative. Caicedo was his usual robust and energetic self.