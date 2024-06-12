(Image) Strengths and weaknesses of Chelsea transfer target shared

Chelsea are gearing up for another busy transfer window as they look to strengthen a squad which finished sixth last season.

Enzo Maresca has been installed as the club’s new manager following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino last month, and the Italian is the man tasked with winning silverware and getting Chelsea back into the Champions League.

The Blues have already strengthened their defensive ranks with the addition of Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from neighbours Fulham, but they are on the hunt for a new striker.

Chelsea had strong interest in Benjamin Sesko, but the 21-year-old decided to stay at RB Leipzig, whilst Victor Osimhen was viewed as too expensive and there were doubts over him stylistically.

The Blues have seemingly turned their attention to Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, who they expressed interest in during the January window.

Chelsea are currently in negotiations with Villa for the Colombian, but the Blues don’t want to pay the asking price of £35m-£40m.

Football stats website WhoScored has compiled Duran’s strengths and weaknesses from statistics, and it makes very interesting reading with the 20-year-old having a considerable number of strengths and very few weaknesses.