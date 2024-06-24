(Image) Stats show new Chelsea signing is dominating at current club
Chelsea officially announced the signing of Brazilian teenager Estevao Willian on Saturday, with the 17-year-old signing a long term contract at Stamford Bridge.
The club have really honed in on the South American market under the new ownership with Estevao now the fifth signing from the continent in just over two years.
Chelsea have already signed Andrey Santos, Angelo Gabriel and Deivid Washington, with Kendry Paez like Estevao set to join the club in 2025.
There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Estevao who only made his debut for Palmeiras last December, with Brazil legend Neymar believing he will go on to become a “genius.”
The teenager is in great form for Palmeiras having scored two goals and provided two assists in his last four appearances.
In fact stats show since Estevao became a starter (12 games ago) he is leading the way for the club in goals scored, goal contributions, shots on target and successful dribbles to name just a few.
At just 17 years old he is really establishing himself as a key player for Palmeiras.
Stats show Estevao is dominating at Palmeiras
🇧🇷 Estevão among all Palmeiras players since becoming a starter (12 games):
1st – goal contribution (6)
1st – goals scored (4)
1st – shots on target (14)
1st – successful dribbles (33)
1st – duels won (67)
1st – fouls suffered (17)
1st – penalties won (1)
