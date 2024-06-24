(Image) Stats show new Chelsea signing is dominating at current club

Chelsea officially announced the signing of Brazilian teenager Estevao Willian on Saturday, with the 17-year-old signing a long term contract at Stamford Bridge.

The club have really honed in on the South American market under the new ownership with Estevao now the fifth signing from the continent in just over two years.

Chelsea have already signed Andrey Santos, Angelo Gabriel and Deivid Washington, with Kendry Paez like Estevao set to join the club in 2025.

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Estevao who only made his debut for Palmeiras last December, with Brazil legend Neymar believing he will go on to become a “genius.”

The teenager is in great form for Palmeiras having scored two goals and provided two assists in his last four appearances.

More Stories / Latest News

(Image) Stats show new Chelsea signing is dominating at current club

24th Jun 2024, 03:10pm

Teenager’s decision to join Chelsea questioned in his home country

24th Jun 2024, 02:40pm

Chelsea ace set to start for England’s next game at Euro 2024

24th Jun 2024, 02:10pm

In fact stats show since Estevao became a starter (12 games ago) he is leading the way for the club in goals scored, goal contributions, shots on target and successful dribbles to name just a few.

At just 17 years old he is really establishing himself as a key player for Palmeiras.

Stats show Estevao is dominating at Palmeiras