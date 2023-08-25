The image-obsessed yacht world fuelled my eating disorder

'I have finally understood that contentment doesn’t come from easy glamour, but from accepting and understanding yourself,' writes Peters - Rii Schroer

I was 15 when I realised that being fat would ruin my life. Some boys from a local school in High Wycombe had invited most of my year to a party; when we arrived we found a list on the door of who could and couldn’t come in. At the top, it said “No fat girls”. I thought it was a joke but there was a guy with a clipboard who actually turned me away. I was so mortified I went home and cried myself to sleep.

I had been overweight from a very young age, but it was only when I went to therapy in my late 20s that I understood where my urge to eat excessively came from. It wasn’t some internal flaw of mine, but a way of reacting to a major childhood trauma.

And yet all the rest of the world saw was my size, and one of my most consistent childhood memories is of being put on a diet. My parents thought my eating habits could be cured with tough love, but what I actually needed was empathy and understanding.

By the time I left school at 16, I was a size 18 and disgusted by myself. I couldn’t share clothes, nobody fancied me, and I generally felt like the odd one out.

Tessa as a young teenager

But it was in those same teenage years that I discovered a love of cooking. I followed cookery shows religiously and regularly took over the evening meal from my mum, starting with simple food like lasagne and progressing to whatever Ainsley Harriott or Jamie Oliver were making.

I decided to follow it as a career and left home to study hospitality in London. When I was 18, I applied for a job as a chef on a ski season in St Anton and when I was there, I started watching Desperate Housewives. I’ll never forget the moment in the show when Gaby – who was played by Eva Longoria – said to the younger models that they could eat pizza but only if they made themselves sick afterwards. It was a revelation that set me on a disastrous decade-long path.

I started dabbling with bulimia right away. I would throw up occasionally and when I did, I felt better. At this point I was mindful of eating as little as possible, so being sick was a way to occasionally enjoy a meal. Once I started losing weight, I was thrilled and progressed to bingeing and purging most evenings.

As I got thinner, I started going out more in St Anton. I took a lot of drugs to make up for the lack of food and soon became known as “the fun one”. I loved it: after all, being a party girl is better than being a fat girl.

In Austria, everyone kept talking about how yachting was like a ski season on crack – the money was so much better and apparently the lifestyle was incredible. It sounded perfect to me, even though living in a swimming costume was arguably the worst choice I could have made at the time.

Tessa in her younger years

By the following spring I had lost even more weight and when I was 20 I flew out to Nice with a friend to find a job. We would walk up and down the docks with our CVs – it was relentless and we got turned down a lot.

One day, we crossed the border into Italy and heard about a yacht looking for a stewardess. We both applied and passed the interview but they gave it to my friend, not me. When I asked why, the woman said it was because I was too big to fit the uniform.

Even though I was quite slim – I was a 12 while my friend was a small size 8 – those words sent me into a spiral. But instead of high-tailing it back to the UK, I decided the problem was my own. Thoughts like, “You’re disgusting”, and, “You can’t even get a job because of your size,” swirled around my head.

The only solution was to lose more weight, so I went to stay with friends of my parents’ who lived nearby, and turned up the dial on my bulimia. I started making myself sick up to 10 times a day and couldn’t bear to have even a morsel of food inside me, but because I was so secretive, nobody suspected a thing. It makes me hot to now think about creeping down those creaky corridors with my toothbrush.

It also worked. Within weeks, I had lost another 11lbs and found a job on a French yacht, and my career took off from there. I quickly realised why: this is a very looks-focused industry and the crew is expected to be attractive at all times. You have to include a picture of yourself in your CV, and if you put on weight you sometimes get asked to diet by the captain. I have even heard of people being fired for not being pretty or skinny enough. Instead of rejecting those values, I made becoming one of the hot boat girls the ultimate challenge.

'Instead of rejecting those values, I made becoming one of the hot boat girls the ultimate challenge,' writes Tessa

In many ways, life felt easier on the yachts. Firstly, the loos are incredibly powerful – you never have to flush twice as everything is sucked into the sea.

It’s also an isolated life, and sometimes I would go for days without even speaking English. I preferred it that way – once, when I went home, I told my sister that I made myself sick sometimes and she said, “You have a problem; you need help.” I felt so inferior and stupid that I got on the first plane back to France and revelled in meaning nothing to anybody other than as a slim, fun member of the crew who cooked well.

A few years later, in early 2015 when I was 23, I took a job as a sous-chef on an even larger 200ft luxury boat called the Lady Catherine, which was based out of Florida. There were 18 crew, about half of whom were women.

On my first week, we were coincidentally given a day off and went to a perfect white-sand island to celebrate. Everyone stripped to tiny bikinis and board shorts and I was embarrassed by how gorgeous they were. I felt fat, pale and inferior and wanted to hide from the girls who everyone called “the big boob brigade” because some of them had breast enhancements (a few rumoured to be gifted by their employers).

All the guys fancied them and I was desperate to look more like them, but I was already throwing up five or six times a day, so I started obsessively going to the gym as well – and quickly got so thin that my bones started protruding.

Still, life on board passed in a glamorous blur: we sailed the Caribbean hosting multi-millionaires like Lawrence Stroll, the chairman of Aston Martin, Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov and the American DeVos family. But inside I was breaking.

Eventually I told my roommate about the bulimia, which was absolutely chronic by then, but because she was as diet-obsessed as I was, she didn’t see how big the problem was.

Tessa is now happy and content with her life, and has settled down with her long-term partner Dan

Instead, I started an anonymous Instagram page. It felt too difficult saying I had an eating disorder out loud, so Instagram became the place where I shared the truth. I would post about how much I was purging with pictures of myself from the neck down – I gained a lot of followers and it felt cathartic.

By the time I was 26, I was so malnourished from the lack of food that I hadn’t had a period for more than a year and started losing my hair and getting severe stomach ulcers. Thankfully, a survival instinct kicked in and I decided something had to change.

I knew there was no point talking to my yachting friends; I needed to speak to someone who had gone through something similar, so I took some leave and joined Eating Disorders Anonymous in London.

It took me weeks to pluck up the courage to step inside the nondescript hall, but the moment I did, I felt so much better. Everyone smiled as I walked in, and as I listened to their stories, I realised I could stop running from the truth for the first time in my life. Telling them what I had been through for the past decade felt like an enormous weight lifting off my shoulders and as we gathered around for tea afterwards, I wanted to be friends with everyone.

Tessa runs the charity Been There, that helps people with overcoming body image issues

They found me a mentor – a man called Tim* who was a recovered bulimic himself. We met in person years later, but in those early months we would just speak on the phone for what felt like hours every day. Our connection was profound and talking to him about my issues with food and my body image was the first time I felt able to share without feeling judged.

Tim made me realise that the only way to heal is with a mentor. Yes, professionals have their place – but to truly recover you need to speak to someone who can empathise and who understands your darkest thoughts because they have had them too. It was then that I decided to create a not-for-profit app to help people find this shared connection.

Soon after that I met my partner, Dan, on a dating app. I also finally started healing from the events of my childhood.

I haven’t had a relapse in years and my entire focus is now on my charity, Been There. We have vetted and trained founding mentors, raised £200,000 and are attracting new people every day. We still need to raise more money and find more mentors, but this work feels more important than ever as hospital admissions for eating disorders are up 80 per cent.

I am 31 now and a mentor to three other people. I understand what their triggers are – summer, for example, is a difficult time as we see all this toxic content about having to be beach ready.

It was a mindset I lived with for years in the eternal summer of the yachting world, but I have finally understood that contentment doesn’t come from easy glamour, but from accepting and understanding yourself. And all I want now is to help anyone else who feels as lost and as unhappy as I once did.

As told to Melissa Twigg

*some names have been changed