(Image): Nicolas Jackson posts on Instagram amidst Chelsea’s new striker search

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has posted on Instagram this afternoon amidst his club being on the hunt to sign a new striker this summer.

A penny for the thoughts of Jackson, who has been Chelsea’s main guy up top since he arrived, and will be hoping to continue as Chelsea’s main guy up top going into next season. But I wonder what he is thinking about some of the names being linked with Chelsea and the fact they’re trying so hard to sign a new striker.

I’m sure he expected it, but still, the fact Chelsea are looking at more young and raw strikers will probably leave him feeling a bit miffed, as it does most of us!

Jackson chilling on holiday

He seems relaced and calm in the image above, which he posted on Instagram today. It looks like he’s on his holidays in Senegal before returning to Chelsea at the start of next month.