(Image): Moises Caicedo links up with two Chelsea team mates on international duty

There has been some international action this week and as always, international action brings some fresh new content and some great images.

Chelsea had a few players in action this week out representing their countries and in this instance, playing against each other on the international stage.

Moises Caicedo teamed up with Kendry Paez for Ecuador, and they lined up against Enzo Fernandez for Argentina.

It was Enzo’s side who came out on top, winning 1-0 in the friendly match. But having just returned from surgery and missing the end of the season with Chelsea, Enzo only came on as a second half sub.

Blues together

Paez and Caicedo started for Ecuador, and the three Blues brothers got together at the end of the game for a nice little shot, as seen above.

The trio enjoyed a chat and a laugh together knowing they will all be Chelsea team mates very soon!