(Image): “I’m back” – Injured Chelsea player will excite Blues fans with latest post

An injured Chelsea player has posted on his Instagram account today and has sent a message that is going to excite the Blues faithful ahead of pre-season.

The players will soon be back at Cobham again next month returning to training and getting ready to start another pre-season ahead of the main season.

They will be welcoming back some injured players, and one of them will be Romeo Lavia who spent the majority of last season out injured.

He’s been back doing some off-season training, and he posted an image and a quote on that today.

Training mode

As you can see above, Lavia posted a quote saying: ‘I love when I’m back in that mode.’

no doubt this will excite the Chelsea fan base who will be eager to see Lavia back in Chelsea training and then hopefully, back in Chelsea games going into next season and beyond!