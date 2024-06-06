(Image): Long-term injured Chelsea player posts positive update in big boost

One long-term injured Chelsea player has posted on Instagram over night and the update is very positive and will be a big boost for everyone involved with Chelsea right now.

The Blues have suffered with many injuries to key players in recent seasons, and last season saw them missing a number of big names throughout the season, and one for the entire season.

Wesley Fofana did not feature at all for Chelsea last season and has rarely featured at all since making his big money move from Leicester City.

Fofana seen with a ball training again

Wesley Fofana on Instagram ⏳ pic.twitter.com/b87uXf1k48 — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) June 6, 2024

Fofana posted the above image on his Instagram in the early hours of Thursday morning, which will give Chelsea fans and anyone else involved with the club a big boost and some hope that he will be available for the start of the next season.

Hopefully he can make pre-season but will be eased in very carefully.