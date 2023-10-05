Image of King Charles to Appear on Australian Coins

The Royal Australian Mint announced on October 5 that the portrait of the UK’s King Charles III would appear on all new Australian coins.

These images were released by the Royal Australian Mint on Facebook.

Charles approved the image, which was designed by Dan Thorne from the Royal Mint in the UK, the Royal Australian Mint said.

The mint said it would manufacture one million one dollar coins, with the first of these coins entering circulation in December.

Australia’s five other circulating coins would be updated in 2024, the mint said. Credit: Royal Australian Mint via Storyful