(Image): Enzo Fernandez drops major Chelsea transfer hint on Instagram

Enzo Fernandez has got tongues wagging with his latest post on Instagram, which teases Chelsea fans about one potential transfer move this summer.

It’s no secret that Chelsea are looking to bring in a new striker this transfer window, and they have been linked with a host of potential names.

But could Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez now come into the frame as an option for Chelsea?

Well, according to reports in Argentina via reliable local source Gaston Edul, Chelsea are now interested in signing the City striker this summer.

Enzo and Julian great pals

Enzo would certainly know what he is doing with the image above and we know fully well that players use social media regularly and see the news as well.

It looks like he is throwing his support behind any Chelsea attempts to bring his Argentinian international team mate to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Agent Enzo at work? Time will tell!