Image consultant on TikTok explains why some shades of nude might not be working for you, and we asked a makeup artist to weigh in

Ever feel as if your choice of nude lipstick just doesn’t look right on you? One TikTok creator, who is also an image consultant, has revealed why this may be the case and how to resolve it.

Mikaela Carrizo (@mikaela.carrizo), whose specialties include color analysis, body analysis and personal styling, recently posted a video explaining “why nude lipsticks don’t work on you.” The theory depends on your color season — that is, whether you are a winter, spring, summer or autumn.

“In color analysis, if you’re winter, these are the kind of nude lipsticks that will look best on you,” Carrizo says in a video posted on Oct. 24 that includes a photograph of actress Anne Hathaway as an example. “They are not true nude lipsticks. They’re more on the berry side or have a pinkish hue to them. But they will look very natural and would be the equivalent of a nude lipstick on you.”

Winters, Carrizo continues, should stay away from nudes that are “too warm and sometimes even too light,” as she says they won’t “harmonize with your undertones” and may look “off” on your face. If that’s the case, it may be because you have cool undertones. These types of nudes work best for people who have warm undertones, she says.

“Choosing the right colors for your complexion can make a big difference,” she adds. “So if you’ve been trying out different nude lipsticks and they look slightly off, this may be the reason why.”

How do you find the right shade for you?

Jamie Greenberg, founder of JamieMakeup and celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Kaley Cuoco, Chelsea Handler and Rashida Jones, recently told In The Know by Yahoo that certain lip colors do, in fact, work better on some skin tones than others.

“To be completely honest, there isn’t a universal shade that will work for all skin tones based on the fact that your skin tone and undertones greatly impact what looks flattering,” she explained via email. “There may be a shade that looks good for more fair skin tones that wouldn’t be flattering on medium or darker skin tones and vice versa.”

While finding the right shade for your skin tone and undertone may be daunting, makeup artist to the stars Sir John, whose A-list roster includes Beyoncé, Zendaya and Lori Harvey, asserts that anyone can rock a nude lip.

“People often hear the word nude and think of one standard color because of what they may have been taught from years of limited advertisement. Nude doesn’t strip your color away — think of it more as a skin-enhancing neutral,” he told Byrdie. “There is a wide range that is approachable for any skin complexion, just be sure to know your makeup style.”

TikTok users have flocked to Carrizo’s comments to share how revelatory this video was for them, most often because they realized that they, like Anne Hathaway, are actually winters.

“I’ve always wondered why berries were the only natural looking lip on me — glossier one is great,” @justinastokes wrote.

“True. I’m so pale, but even the darker taupes look so clay like/flesh lips on me. Berry or plum all the way!” @marissa_less replied.

“Lol I’m in my late 20s and now I understand why the lipsticks I have bought are soo unflattering,” @cuculime added.

So how do you pick the right shade for you?

“If you have fair skin, I would say baby pinks are the most flattering. I would recommend my very own Bloss lip gloss in the shade ‘The Pink One’ for those with lighter skin tones,” Greenberg suggested. “If you have a medium skin tone, mauve nude shades complement the skin nicely. A good shade I like is the LYS Beauty Speak Love Moisture Matte Lipstick in the shade ‘Sincere.’ For tan and deep skin tones, I would recommend a nude with berry tones, such as the Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Lipstick in the shade ‘Sasha.’”

