(Image): Cole Palmer’s two word response to £58M baller ready to join him next year

Poor Romeo Lavia had the most painful season imaginable last time out.

He missed the first half injured, returned for one brief cameo, injured himself further and then missed the rest of the campaign.

That was not the start you want after signing for a new club. This summer becomes massive for him as he tries to make the most of a second chance, and this morning he uploaded footage of him training hard with the ball as he ramps up his fitness for preseason.

Kyle Walker Peters, Diego Moreira and Malo Gusto were among the players to respond in the comments. Also notable was Lavia’s old Man City teammate Cole Palmer, who replied “my boy.”

We don’t want to fall into the same trap as last year – but we can’t wait to see them on the pitch together!

You can see some of their comments in the image embedded here: