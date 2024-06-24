(Image): Cole Palmer reacts as pending new Chelsea signing does his celebration

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer has reacted on Instagram as a pending new Chelsea signing does his ‘cold’ celebration after scoring for his club last night!

Palmer made his celebration iconic in the Premier League last season at Chelsea, and he has even bought it to the England fold in the Euros warm up matches.

And now, new Chelsea signing Estavao Willian, who will join the club from Palmeiras when he turns 18 next summer after The Blues announced the new arrival over the weekend, did the Palmer celebration when scoring for his club last night!

COLD Palmer reacts

Estevao & Palmer on IG 🥶😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/8YZI50Qtjn — CFC Pics (@Mohxmmad) June 24, 2024

As you can see above, Palmer has reacted to the celebration on Instagram by reposting Willian’s post and simply saying ‘soon’.

This is great, and the fact that Willian even had the guts to do the celebration is great too. It shows he is watching on and waiting to get in that Chelsea shirt alongside his new team mates.