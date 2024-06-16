(Image): Chelsea player stats in Euros defeat shows grit but also frustrations

The Euros have started this weekend and after Friday’s opener, we saw a full round of group games play out last night with some Chelsea involvement.

The Blues have a handful of players out in Germany at the competition this summer, and there was one in the box office evening game last night.

Striker Armando Broja could not stop his side Albania losing 2-1 against Italy in their opening match, but he certainly didn’t have a bad game in the lone role up top for his country.

A frustrating game for Broja

🇦🇱 ARMAND BROJA VS ITALY It had to be a frustrating match for you Armando Broja as Italy won 2-1. You couldn’t get into the game and when you tried you kept getting fouled, hopefully you and Albania get a better result in the next match 💙🤲🏿#CFC #Broja #Albania #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/iCC9fkEoOA — CFC RealistBlue (@CFC_RealistBlue) June 15, 2024

Italy controlled the game and Albania had very little in terms of attacking threat, so it ended up being a frustrating evening for the Chelsea striker.

As you can see in his stats above though, he certainly did hold his own and he was up top battling, showing grit, winning some physical battles, and also being fouled a lot!