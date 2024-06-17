(Image) Chelsea’s main transfer target seen in France

Chelsea are busy pressing ahead with their plans for the summer window as they look to strengthen a squad which finished sixth last season.

Crystal Palace ace Michael Olise has been identified as their main transfer target and the Blues are pushing hard to get a deal done for the 22-year-old.

Chelsea agreed a deal to sign the winger last summer after they activated his then £35m release clause, but the deal fell through with Palace unhappy with the way the Blues approached Olise.

The Frenchman signed a new deal with his release clause increasing to around £60m, but that hasn’t put the Blues off as they have once again returned this summer.

It was reported last week that Chelsea had contacted Crystal Palace for permission to speak with his representatives, and the club are confident they get can get a deal done, despite interest from Bayern Munich, Newcastle and Manchester United.

Olise is believed to want his future decided before the Olympics where he will represent France, and Chelsea’s main target has been spotted in the country as the French begin their preparations, with the Blues needing to work round the clock to get this deal done.