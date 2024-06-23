(Image): Chelsea’s latest new €34m summer arrival seen signing his contract

Chelsea’s newest summer signing has been pictured signing his contract with the club as confirmation came in about the €34m deal being completed yesterday.

As we know, Chelsea’s owners and sporting directors are obsessed with signing up young talents before they become big and expensive, and this one certainly goes in that category.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea signed Willian Estevão for a €34m fixed fee, €6m add-ons based on apps with Palmeiras, €17m add-ons based on being multi-season starter at Chelsea, and €4m difficult add-ons.

So, if all those add-ons come in, that will make Willian a €60m-odd signing!! That’s mad.

Willian signing his deal

🚨🔵 Here’s Willian Estevão with family and agent André Cury after signing his Chelsea contract until June 2033. “Congrats to Palmeiras for the biggest sale ever from South America to Europe”, Cury said. ⤵️📸 pic.twitter.com/hBIoL1KeRd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2024

Here he is above, signing his Chelsea contract until 2033 yesterday with a big smile on his face.

“Congrats to Palmeiras for the biggest sale ever from South America to Europe”, said his agent Andre Cury.

Chelsea certainly have a top prospect on their hands here.