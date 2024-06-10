(Image) – Chelsea’s forgotten man provides fitness update

Chelsea endured an up and down campaign last season which saw them lack consistency, but one thing that was consistent was their injury problems.

The Blues were once again decimated by injuries and regularly had players missing running into double figures throughout the course of the campaign.

The likes of Wesley Fofana missed the whole season, whilst Christopher Nkunku and Reece James were limited to just a handful of appearances.

Romeo Lavia was another to miss virtually the entire season through injury, and he played just 30 minutes of football following his arrival last summer from Southampton in a deal worth up to £58m.

More Stories / Latest News

(Image) – Chelsea’s forgotten man provides fitness update

10th Jun 2024, 09:56am

Ex-Blue likens top Chelsea transfer target to Premier League legend

10th Jun 2024, 09:26am

Chris Sutton shares honest opinion on whether Chelsea star should start for England at Euro 2024

10th Jun 2024, 08:56am

There were high expectations of Lavia but Chelsea fans will have to wait until next season to see what he’s capable of, and the Belgian has taken to Instagram to provide an update of his recovery as he shared a picture of a football and some boots whilst sat on a pitch.

Next season is huge for Lavia as he aims to get his Chelsea career up and running under Enzo Maresca, a man he knows well from their time together at the Manchester City academy, and he can absolutely play a key role for the Blues in the new campaign.