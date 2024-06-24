(Image): Chelsea’s 2024/25 third kit is leaked and it’s better than the home kit

There was a couple of new 2024/25 kit leaks involving Chelsea come out yesterday, and one of them is just awful in my opinion.

I appreciate others may have different views, but I think the home kit that was leaked yesterday morning, as seen below, is nothing short of disgusting! It looks like a 4-year-old designed it.

However, it looks like they might have pulled off a better design for Chelsea’s third kit for next season, if the next leak from Footy Headlines is going to be accurate.

This is much better

Again, I appreciate others might have a different view, but I actually like this one and I think it’s much better than the home kit leaks!

The image released is blurry unfortunately, but you can see the colourings on this and I also like the pink trims. As it stands, I can see more people buying this than the home kit!