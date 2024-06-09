(Image): The big change Chelsea fans noticed at Stamford Bridge this summer

It was Soccer Aid at Stamford Bridge earlier today, and fans noted that the pitch was in an awful state.

Some argued that this was normal, given it’s June. But as some Twitter users pointed out, the game was played at this same time of year previously, and had had no such issues. It is a curious difference…

Listen, we’re not groundspeople. We have no idea what might cause the difference between the two occasions. Maybe it’s the weather, maybe it’s a million other things. We’re certainly not going to moan that the new ownership’s new grounds staff are no good. But it’s certainly an interesting difference!

You can see the comparison between the two games in the images embedded here: