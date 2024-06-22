Image – Barcelona third kit for 2024/25 leaked

Barcelona have had delays in releasing their new kits for the 2024/25 season allegedly due to some printing errors from Nike.

While the new kits are yet to be unveiled officially, design leaks have been doing rounds online for some time now.

In fact, earlier today, ‘X’ user and Barcelona kit insider Memorabilia1899 has leaked the first real images of the Catalan heavyweights’ third kit for the upcoming season.

As has already been reported previously, the main colour of the kit will be fluorescent green with the other details on the shirt set to be in the dark blue colour.

Official Leaks Photo

Third Barça Shirt 24/25

Stadium Version FQ2022-702



🪲 pic.twitter.com/R1XAMKRkXc — fcbarcelonacollection.com (@memorabilia1899) June 21, 2024

Indeed, the Spotify logo in the middle of the shirt, the Barcelona crest, and players’ names and numbers will all be in blue colour.

Perhaps the most intriguing detail in Barcelona’s new third kit is the Nike Logo, which will be placed vertically instead of its normal horizontal placing on the right side of the shirt.

The logo will be in Barcelona’s traditional blue and garnet colours.

As far as Barcelona’s first kit is concerned, it will be reminiscent of the 100th anniversary shirt and the one from the 2008-09 season. Meanwhile, the second kit is set to be black in colour.

As things stand, the sale of the Barça 2024-25 first kit could be delayed until at least the beginning of July, which does not mean that the designs are not known.