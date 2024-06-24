Image: Barcelona prodigy supports the 2024 NBA champions

Gavi’s injury last season was perhaps the single-biggest blow which derailed the team’s campaign. Having suffered an ACL injury on international duty, the youngster was ruled out for the entirety of the season and was forced to undergo surgery.

The Spanish phenom’s recovery is going well and he will play for the team once more next season. In fact, he was even seen travelling with the team on multiple occasions towards the end of last season and has remained in the loop despite his lengthy layoff.

An avid basketball fan?

In a recent social media post, Gavi bid farewell to one of his closest mates from La Masia, Cristo Muñoz, as the youngster prepares for a move to Serie A this summer.

“You were always with me in my worst moments and you always will be brother,” his heartfelt note read.

What caught the attention of many fans across the globe in his post, however, was the Jayson Tatum hoodie from the Boston Celtics.

One can only conclude that Gavi supports the iconic NBA side and the power forward who won the premier Basketball tournament earlier this month.

Gunning for a return

Considering the lengthy recovery time ACL injuries require, Gavi will not make it back in time to start the new season with Hansi Flick’s side.

As revealed earlier this month, the club’s current goal is to have the player back training on the pitch by November without rushing anything. Considering that he will not have played in close to a year at that point, he is expected to return to his best only in January 2025.

While the player will thus likely miss the first half of the coming campaign, it is more important for Barcelona to prioritise his long-term fitness. After all, he is a player who will lead the team for at least the next decade.