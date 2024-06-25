'I'm all for it' - Wataru Endo calls for HELP in midfield with new summer signing

Wataru Endo has admitted that Liverpool probably should sign a new defensive midfielder this summer to help strengthen the team for Arne Slot's first season in charge.

The Japan skipper was one of four midfielders Liverpool signed last summer and despite being a surprise addition, the former Stuttgart star enjoyed an impressive first season on Merseyside.

Despite being brought in as a rotation option for £16m, the 31-year-old started 20 Premier League matches for the Reds last term, even helping them win the Carabao Cup last February.

by Ewan Ross-Murray

Alexis Mac Allister started the 2023/24 campaign in the number six role but was unleashed further forward as the season progressed, with Endo taking his place in a deeper position.

There have been calls for Liverpool to sign a younger and more glamorous defensive midfielder this summer and Endo has given his approval for the Reds to strengthen in the engine room.

WATARU ENDO SUPPORTS NEW MIDFIELD SIGNING

Speaking about Liverpool potentially signing a new midfielder this summer, Endo revealed that he would be happy for the club to enter the market for a player in his position.

Endo said, as quoted by MSN: "I don’t care about those reports, but I also think it would be better to get a No. 6 midfielder. I think there is a possibility that they are viewing Mac Allister as a No. 6, but at the moment there aren’t many No. 6 players to begin with.

"I had the most opportunities to play, and so did Mac Allister. We also had Thiago Alcantara, but he had a lot of injuries and is set to leave the club at the end of this season.

"We also have [Stefan Bajcetic], but it’s still unclear as to whether he will be able to contribute immediately.

Alexis Mac Allister Wataru Endo

"Considering my age [31], I think it might be OK for me to get the No. 6. But if it ultimately makes the team stronger then I’m all for it [a new signing], because there will be competition and I just have to win my position again.

"So I’m not really worried about it, and in fact I think it might be OK if I win!"

The feeling right now is that Liverpool won't sign another midfielder this summer, even though Thiago has now left the club.

With Endo, Mac Allister, Bajcetic and potentially Tyler Morton at the base of midfield, Slot may not request any additions in the centre of the park.

It would prove a risk given Endo's age, Mac Allister's effectiveness further forward and the inexperience of both Bajcetic and Morton, but it may allow the Reds to focus their spending elsewhere.

