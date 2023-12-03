'I'm trying to get some signals here': Eli Drinkwitz takes jab at Michigan before Ohio State vs. Missouri

After his team's Cotton Bowl game was announced against Ohio State, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz found time to take a jab at Michigan.

At the end of his interview on ESPN's College Football Playoff Selection Show, Drinkwitz jokingly ended his conversation with host Rece Davis prematurely.

"Hey guys, I got a quick phone call," Drinkwitz said. "Connor Stalions beeping in right here. I'm trying to get some signals here. So I gotta go. But as soon as we get done, look forward to competing against Ryan Day, and we'll go from there."

🚨Eliah Drinkwitz with a Connor Stalions joke on ESPN!!!🚨 lol pic.twitter.com/EzHo46EidG — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) December 3, 2023

Stalions, a former Michigan football staff member at the center of an NCAA investigation regarding a sign-stealing operation, purchased tickets to at least 12 games at Ohio Stadium over the past three seasons, starting with the Buckeyes' meeting against Maryland in October 2021, while also purchasing tickets for Ohio State's games against Notre Dame, Arkansas State, Toledo, Wisconsin, Rutgers and Michigan in 2022.

He purchased tickets for the Western Kentucky, Maryland and Penn State games at Ohio Stadium in 2023.

According to NCAA rules, "Any attempt to record, either through audio or video means, any signals given by an opposing player, coach or other team personnel is prohibited,": while off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season)" is also prohibited.

Stalions resigned from Michigan Nov. 3.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten for the final three games of the 2023 regular season under the conference's sportsmanship policy.

