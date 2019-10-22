'I'm seeing ghosts': Pats terrorize Darnold and Jets in Monday night massacre

Photograph: Bill Kostroun/AP

The New England Patriots moved to 7-0 for the season as their outstanding defense harried the New York Jets all night in a 33-0 win on Monday.

At one point in the first-half, after he had thrown two interceptions and given away a fumble under intense pressure from the Pats defense, a shaken Sam Darnold was picked up by the microphone saying “I’m seeing ghosts”. Things did not get much better for the Jets quarterback: he ended up with four interceptions for the evening. Although New England caused him plenty of problems he was also guilty of some terrible throws with two going straight to Patriot defensive backs. He ended with just 86 yards through the air and completed only 11 of 32 passes, giving him a quarterback rating of 3.7.

Oh no Sam Darnold do not admit to "seeing ghosts" when you're mic'd up in prime time. pic.twitter.com/E0pukwhL4s — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 22, 2019

The reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots now have the best record in the AFC. The win was also their largest ever shutout victory against their divisional rivals.

Tom Brady did not have a vintage night, throwing for one touchdown, one interception and 249 yards, but it was more than enough to beat a woeful Jets team. Sony Michel had three rushing touchdowns for the Patriots.