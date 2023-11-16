'I'm here for a reason.' IU basketball's Xavier Johnson key to a season he never expected.

BLOOMINGTON – Xavier Johnson’s journey to where his feet are right now began with a no.

Sitting on the bus after an ugly loss at Kansas last December, Johnson nursed his broken foot and stewed over the first genuinely serious injury he’d suffered in five years in college. His coach, Mike Woodson, walked back to Johnson, and asked him a blunt question: If that injury costs you the season, would you want to try for a sixth year of eligibility?

Johnson said no.

It wasn’t the first time Johnson thought he was staring at the end of his college career. After an impressive freshman season at Pitt, the Woodbridge, Va., native says now he thought he’d only spend one more year at this level, then turn pro.

Instead, Johnson wound up playing into a third season with the Panthers before leaving the program, then transferring to Indiana, playing a year there, gearing up for a second he was sure would be his last, one Johnson believed could end with trophies in hand.

Insider: Teams are burying IU with 3-pointers, knowing Hoosiers can’t — or won't — punch back

Even as late as the final days of last season, Johnson thought there might be a window to his returning for an NCAA tournament push. One last dance out the door, in Johnson’s mind, maybe the ultimate final act.

And still, here he is now. All those moments he thought might cap his college career, all those times he saw the end on the horizon, all of them leading to the season he never expected, the captaincy he now wears and the journey he’s learned to embrace.

“Honestly, I think it’s just God’s timing,” Johnson said. “I’m here for a reason.”

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) directs the offense during the first half of the Indiana versus Army men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Nov. 12. 2023.

IU's floor general

Following Sunday night’s ugly performance in an eight-point win against heavy underdog Army, Mike Woodson reserved pointed comments for players he felt weren’t dedicating the necessary focus or effort while on the floor.

“I’m going to play guys that want to play, and play the right way,” Woodson said.

Indiana’s coach customarily speaks to the media first postgame, to be followed by two or three standout performers from the night’s win or loss.

Sunday, however, only Johnson came into the press room. Like his coach, Johnson did not rant or agitate. But like his coach, the sixth-year captain and point guard did not filter his thinking.

Johnson admitted his culpability in teamwide poor practice effort, bleeding over into gameday performance. He decried the lack of effort or movement offensively, leading to breakdowns that force bad decisions. He declared it “takes a lot of heart” to succeed playing for Woodson, something Johnson intimated some newer teammates still have to learn.

“Guys in practice, you know, we just go soft up for layups,” Johnson said. “And when we turn the ball over, we think it’s on the (graduate assistant) that’s reffing our little games when we play each other. We need to get stronger with the ball.”

This is who Johnson has become now. The point guard who left Pitt in frustration, who has navigated his own on- and off-court challenges at Indiana, a product of a remarkable five years, 1,707 points, 647 assists, 483 rebounds and two basketball-mad programs, now leading with his voice as much as the ball in his hands.

“He’s a floor general,” freshman forward Mackenzie Mgbako said. “We put it in his hands and we trust that he’s gonna make the right play, and he has been. He’s been a leader on and off the court, leading in practices, telling us where we need to be, letting us know about the offenses and defenses, and where we should be.”

Old enough to recognize it, Johnson sees the same pitfalls in his younger teammates’ path that once trapped him as well.

He will freely admit he needed the best part of a year to feel truly comfortable with the demands of Woodson’s system, in particular an offense that evolved across decades spent coaching in the NBA before Woodson returned to coach his alma mater in spring 2021.

In the preseason, Johnson said those new Hoosiers had picked up Woodson’s methods “mighty fast,” but he wasn’t afraid to challenge them after Sunday’s disappointment either.

“You do the right things, play hard, and coach will reward you,” Johnson said. “... you have to play hard to play for coach Woodson.”

For two years, Woodson told anyone who asked he’s been harder on Johnson than perhaps any other player. Such is the peril of playing point guard for him.

In this sixth, final and unexpected year of his career, Johnson — who said he sees Woodson as a second father — has started to sound like him.

Back for another year

Still, it’s been hard. Johnson won’t deny that.

Put yourself in the mindset that everything will be your last — last summer workout, last first practice, last home opener — resetting one more time is difficult.

Dec 17, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) reacts after a play during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse.

When Johnson hit the floor, undercut after stealing the ball from Kansas’ Dajuan Harris, he grabbed his lower leg in pain. He stood up briefly, he says now probably just the adrenaline rush of a big game. Planting his foot again left Johnson in so much discomfort he went down again, before being tended to and then helped off the floor.

“I was like, nah, I’ve got to come out of the game,” he said. “Something doesn’t feel right.”

Johnson broke his foot. Despite corrective surgery, months of rehabilitation and a public flirtation with returning to the rotation late in the regular season, he lost the rest of what was supposed to be a championship final season in college.

“I knew it was Trayce (Jackson-Davis)’s last year, Race (Thompson)’s last year, Miller (Kopp)’s last year,” Johnson said. “But it’s something you’ve got to get used to. In life, everything’s not going to go the way you want. You’ve got to be ready for the unexpected.”

Slowly, Johnson began to rethink his future.

NIL opportunities meant he wouldn’t have to forgo earning money from basketball if he stayed in college, meaning he could take care of his family while still at Indiana. He knew what Woodson would ask of him, and he started to embrace it.

When the NCAA finally confirmed Johnson had received a waiver granting him a sixth year of eligibility, the player Woodson would eventually elevate to captaincy was already spinning his focus forward to a very different type of challenge.

“I’m back for another year. I’ve got to embrace it,” Johnson said. “It’s honestly a blessing.”

The faces change. The expectations don’t.

Woodson makes no mystery of his ambition with Indiana. He begins or ends every practice by turning his team to the banners hanging from Assembly Hall’s rafters, reminding his players why they work as hard as he makes them.

Like Woodson’s ball-screen offense and defensive effort, Johnson has embraced that too. He doesn’t shy away from his program’s history, and he’s not remotely shy about the word “banner” coming out of his mouth.

“We can do the math too,” Johnson said, referring to the 36 years it’s been since the Hoosiers won a national title. “That’s the goal at the end of the season. We want to get a Big Ten banner up there first.

On early evidence, Johnson and his teammates have some work to do. The good news is there’s plenty of time left to do it.

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) looks to pass during the first half of the Indiana versus Florida Gulf Coast men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

Not as much, though, as is behind Johnson now.

He’s compiled an impressive career resume, even if the journey hasn’t always gone according to play. In two-plus years at Indiana, Johnson has cemented himself as one of the most creative players in the Big Ten, and one of the most important in his own locker room.

“Two years ago — make no mistake about it — we got in the tournament because of Xavier Johnson and his play coming down the home stretch,” Woodson said. “Last year was a setback year for him. We didn't come into last season thinking that we would lose our starting point guard, and that was a blow for us in the stretch where we struggled to win games.

“This year, X has played more basketball games in college than anybody on our ballclub, so I expect him to lead, be a point guard and be a leader on and off the floor and put us in position to win basketball games.”

Still, after everything — six years, two schools, major doubts, exhilarating highs, frustrating lows and one last unexpected opportunity to chase them — don’t expect Johnson to set his sights any lower.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Hoosiers basketball: Xavier Johnson's unexpected 6th year