'I'm really pumped': Why South Dakota State had to add Brady Berge

Aug. 6—Brady Berge never planned on getting into coaching college wrestling.

After the former Kasson-Mantorville standout announced on April 7 that he was retiring from wrestling and would not use his fifth year at Penn State, Berge believed he would start a wrestling club for youth wrestlers and high schoolers.

Everything changed when the South Dakota State coaching staff was recruiting Brady's younger brother, Bennett, and asked what Brady's plans were. When they found out Brady might be available, they reached out and asked if he'd be interested in joining the Jackrabbits' coaching staff as a volunteer assistant.

It turned out to be an opportunity that Berge just couldn't pass up.

"We are ecstatic to announce the addition of Brady Berge to our coaching staff," South Dakota State coach Damion Hahn said. "Brady brings a wealth of knowledge and experience having competed on some of the biggest stages. His wrestling mind and strong work ethic will most definitely elevate our program."

Berge has been through it all throughout his standout wrestling career. He's been at the top of the mountain, winning four state titles for Kasson-Mantorville and earning a spot in the lineup at an elite Division I college program. He's also laid in a Budapest hospital bed after taking a knee to the head at the World U23 Championships in October of 2019. Berge didn't know if he would ever wrestle again, but he worked tirelessly to get back on the mat, only to see concussions force him to retire for good.

Berge has seen the highest of highs. He's experienced the lowest of lows. And now he believes his wealth of experience can help the next crop of wrestlers.

"I'm obviously really thankful for the coaching staff out there for reaching out to me and taking a chance on me," Berge said. "I'm really pumped up about it. It's a challenge for me and it's honesty trial and error. I'm young. I have always been the competitor, not the coach. I'm very open-minded to that stuff. I like new things and taking things from some of my coaches in the past."

Story continues

A passion for wrestling

Even when Berge was little, he said he was always a film nut. He'd break down foreign wrestlers and try to master the little details and techniques. He'll bring that passion for film study to South Dakota State and Berge hopes he can bring new ideas that can only add to the wealth of knowledge of the SDSU staff.

He changed from a boy into a man in the Kasson-Mantorville wrestling room. KoMets coach Jamie Heidt is a master on the mat but his ability to connect with his wrestlers and form life-long bonds is special. Heidt helped Berge figure out his goals early in his wrestling career and then went to work to help him achieve those lofty plans. And at Penn State, Berge learned from their coaching staff and training staff about listening to his body.

Berge hopes to take those lessons about relationships and trust to South Dakota State. All those lessons with Heidt and those trials at Penn State have shaped Berge into someone who's excited to take this next step.

"Am I fully prepared? No," Berge said. "I've never coached! That was one of the reasons why I took this job at South Dakota State. I trust that coaching staff there. They're not just great coaches, they're great people. That was important for me. I wanted to surround myself with really good people and they know I'm young and they're going to help me as much as I'm going to help them. Nothing really scares me too much. I'm going to be dealing with 30 grown men. Maybe one of the things that's the most challenging is that there are going to be some kids that are older than me."

Berge could still be wrestling at Penn State right now. He could be training and working for one more run to the NCAA championships. But he's at peace with the decision to walk away from the sport. Berge still gets on the mat regularly. He frequently wrestles with Bennett, and he has helped other Kasson-Mantorville KoMets this summer. Bennett — a four-time state champion — will decide on a college program soon and South Dakota State is certainly recruiting him hard, but Brady is going to let his little brother make the best decision for himself.

Becoming a college wrestling coach wasn't really Brady Berge's plan. But even though he might not be fully ready to admit it, he's more than ready for the job. South Dakota State might have just stumbled across the next big thing. That competitive fire is still there for Berge, but now he's ready to help others chase their dreams. Just like Heidt did for him.

"I'm prepared to take on anything that's in front of me," Berge said. "I'm going to do the best I can and that will be it. I'll make mistakes, I'll hustle through them and hopefully come out on the other end a better coach."