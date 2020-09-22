I'm really proud of him – Raiders coach Gruden salutes QB Carr

Derek Carr was hailed "a great quarterback" by Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden after getting the better of Drew Brees in Monday night's win over the New Orleans Saints.

While veteran Brees struggled to make an impression for the Saints, Carr was the driving force behind a 34-24 win at the Raiders' new Allegiant Stadium home.

The 29-year-old completed 28 of 38 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns, while Brees managed 312 yards, a TD and an interception on 26 of 38 completed passes.

Victory moved the Raiders to 2-0 and inflicted a first loss on the Saints.

There have been reports in the past that Gruden is not Carr's biggest fan, but those have been quashed recently, and Monday's performance confirmed to the coach that his signal caller is among the best in the business.

Gruden said: "There's a lot of people that make a lot of opinions on Derek and Derek's performance and our relationship. You know he had nine different flankers last year. Nine."

Reflecting on his first spell in charge of the Raiders, taking in each season from 1998 to 2001, Gruden recalled: "We had Tim Brown [as wide receiver] every week for four years.

"We've had I don't know how many different combinations on the offensive line. Yet he threw for over 4,000 yards and 70 per cent [last season], put us in a position to make the playoffs in Week 15.

"This guy's a great quarterback. We're surrounding him with better players. And once our defense I think starts playing to their potential, he can even be better.

"He does so much with the ball and without the ball and behind the scenes that I think Raiders fans should really be proud of him, and I know I am."